PM announces Hilal-e-Imtiaz posthumously for Sher Alam Mahsud

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced Hilal-e-Imtiaz (civil) posthumously for Secretary Kashmir Affairs late Captain (retd) Sher Alam Mahsud.

The prime minister announced the national award for the late Federal secretary in recognition of his remarkable public services, a PM Office statement said.

Sher Alam Mahsud passed away during his service due to cardiac arrest.