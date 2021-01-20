UrduPoint.com
PM Announces Launch Of Long-awaited 3G & 4G Internet Services In S.Waziristan

PM announces launch of long-awaited 3G & 4G internet services in S.Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced launch of high-speed 3g and 4g mobile broadband in South Waziristan to spur technological development of the tribal districts.

Addressing a gathering of tribal notables at cheque distribution ceremony under Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said launch of high-speed internet was in line with bringing development in South Waziristan, an area that had long suffered the brunt of terrorism.

The Prime Minister mentioned that internet access in south Waziristan was previously denied due to security situation with the major apprehension that technology could be used by miscreants backed by India.

However, he said, after consultations with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt.Gen. Faiz Hameed on security clearance, it was decided to launch the services to facilitate the residents, particularly students as most educational institutions had initiated online classes.

Imran Khan said the vision of his government was to uplift the underprivileged areas of S.Waziristan and provide best opportunities to the local population in education, health and employment.

He regretted that tribal areas suffered immensely due to militancy in the past and said it was the time to compensate them by offering them facilities in all spheres of life.

He termed the youth as "biggest asset" of the country and stressed that technical education would help them gain capabilities to meet the challenges of contemporary world.

For the uplift of tribal youth, he said employment opportunities would be provided to them for their mainstreaming in national development process.

He said additional funds would be diverted for S.Waziristan under Kamyab Jawan Programme, aimed at ensuring self-reliance of youth.

Imran Khan acknowledged tremendous sacrifice of the tribal people for the soil, dating back to their resistance during British Raj and fighting for the freedom of Kashmiris in 1947.

He paid tributes to locals for supporting him in materializing the difficult task of merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, adding the time would prove that it was the best decision for them.

More/shm

