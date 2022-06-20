PM announces nationwide health training of CPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the head of Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately to save people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a nationwide training programme of health Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save human lives in emergency.

He has directed the head of Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately to save people.

Salman Sufi, in a statement, said CPR training programme of international standard will help save lives of people.

He said CPR will also be included in curriculum at school level besides training of every citizen during the campaign.

Salman Sufi said an action plan for nationwide training drive will be announced next week.

He further said that Prime Minister would announce a reform programme in health sector in coming days and CPR training is first step to this direction.