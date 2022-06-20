UrduPoint.com

PM Announces Nationwide Health Training Of CPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2022 | 11:07 AM

PM announces nationwide health training of CPR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the head of Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately to save people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a nationwide training programme of health Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to save human lives in emergency.

He has directed the head of Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi to initiate the plan immediately to save people.

Salman Sufi, in a statement, said CPR training programme of international standard will help save lives of people.

He said CPR will also be included in curriculum at school level besides training of every citizen during the campaign.

Salman Sufi said an action plan for nationwide training drive will be announced next week.

He further said that Prime Minister would announce a reform programme in health sector in coming days and CPR training is first step to this direction.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

1 day ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

1 day ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.