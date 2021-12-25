UrduPoint.com

PM Announces New Party Structure For PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:07 PM

PM announces new party structure for PTI

Pervez Khattak will be president of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Ali Zaidi Sindh, Qasim Khan Suri Balochistan, Shafqat Mehmood Punjab, while Khusro Bakhtiar will be president of South Punjab

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has announced new organization of the party.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain informed that Asad Umar will be new Secretary General of the party.

He said Pervez Khattak will be president of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Ali Zaidi Sindh, Qasim Khan Suri Balochistan, Shafqat Mehmood Punjab, while Khusro Bakhtiar will be president of South Punjab.

In the new setup, Aamir Mehmood Kiani has been made the party's additional secretary-general, the minister added.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that holding an important position in Pakistan's largest political party is a matter of honour and also a great responsibility.

“PTI will get stronger Inshallah, under the leadership of Imran Khan,” said Asad Umar, adding that it would meet the expectations of party workers and voters. The workers of this party are its capital, which no other party has, he added.

