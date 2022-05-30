PM announces no cut in higher education budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that his government would make no reduction in the budget of higher education allocated for fiscal year 2022-23.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to follow the instructions while preparing the next Federal budget.

The decision has been taken to avoid closure of several university programmes and to ensure smooth continuity of international higher education agreements.