PM announces pay raise for Islamabad Police, executive allowance for officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced to immediately increase the salaries of Islamabad Police at par with Punjab Police and an Executive Allowance for the officers of ICT Police as well as the Islamabad administration, on the pattern of provinces.

The prime minister, addressing an event held at the Police Lines Headquarters here to pay tribute to the police force for their sacrifices and dutifulness, also announced to extend Shuhada Package to the families of the remaining 44 of total 64 officials of ICT Police martyred in the line of duty.

During the visit, the contingent of Islamabad Police gave guard of honour to the prime minister who later laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument at the Police Lines and penned his remarks in the visitors' book. He also offered Fateha for the police martyrs and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the police personnel.

Accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, IG Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and parliamentarians, he also interacted with the family of members of police Constable Abdul Hameed who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during the protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on October 6, 2024.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister instructed for an immediate completion of a Police Hospital at the Police Lines he had announced on June 21, 2023, assuring to remove all the impediments in the project.

He paid tribute to Constable Abdul Hameed for his sacrifices and also his family whom he found in high morale despite losing their dear one.

He particularly appreciated Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IG Islamabad for their efforts to facilitate the Islamabad Police in fulfillment of their duties. He instructed the interior minister to immediately initiate the recruitment of constables and officers in the ICT Police, purely on a merit basis, to overcome the shortage.

Prime Minister Shehbaz recalled and appreciated the dutifulness of ICT Police during the 2013-14 sit-in by PTI which badly impacted the national economy and also led to the postponement of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Several police officials including SP Asmat Junejo were injured as they struggled to overpower the rioters who attacked the parliament as well as Pakistan Television buildings, he recalled.

He also appreciated the ICT Police's performance in professionally handling the recent PTI protest when a provincial government marched on Islamabad in sheer violation of the constitution at a time when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was in the capital and both sides agreed to enhance bilateral trade.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, always reformed the police culture and the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also pursuing the course.

Referring to his tenure as Punjab chief minister, he recounted the projects including the establishment of the first Safe City project, the counter-terrorism department, Elite Force, and Dolphin Force.

He also assured the federal government's support for police reforms to the provincial governments and called for providing maximum resources and training of the police force to enhance their efficiency.

The prime minister, who earlier conferred Shujaat medals on two police officials, also asked the Cabinet Division to accomplish the process of conferment of Quaid-e-Azam Medal and other awards to the police.

Earlier, in his address, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the gathering that during the last five months, the crime rate in Islamabad had dropped by 38% and the overdue promotion of 400 police officials was carried out.

Besides, a women's police station was set up in Safe City and a patrol unit for Margalla hikers was introduced besides launching the renovation of 27 police stations. 10 Khidmat Marakiz were serving the people and a separate facility would be established for the diplomatic community, he added.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi said that from crime fighting to the terrorists hunting, the Islamabad Police had accomplished several missions.

He said the force was striving round the clock to pursue Prime Minister Shehbaz's mission of public services and thwarting the designs of anti-state elements.