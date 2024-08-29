PM announces policy to depute all 48th Common Group officers in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the Federal government had decided to depute all the police/civil officers of 48th Common Group in Balochistan without discrimination to ensure peace, stability, and development of the province.

"After discussion with the Interior Minister, the Army Chief and other relevant high authorities, we have made a policy under which all the talented and efficient officers will be deployed in various districts and divisions of the province," the prime minister said in his concluding remarks in the meeting of Provincial Apex Committee of the National Action Plan here.

Announcing the policy, he said half officers of the 48th Common Group of both police and civil side would be posted to Balochistan immediately for one year. The remaining half officers would be posted after six months from their initial deployment who would also serve for a period of one year.

Similarly, he said after one year, the first half of the officers from the 49th Common Group would be posted to Balochistan for one year. After one and a half years, the remaining half of the officers from the 49th Group would be posted to Balochistan for one year.

The prime minister announced that the officers posted under the policy would be given four air tickets for every quarter. Additionally, these officers might also be given three extra points in their performance subject to their commitment and their service in the province.

He said the government will implement the policy immediately with the coordination of the Balochistan government.

As regards the possibility of dialogues with the terrorists, the prime minister made it clear that the federal and the provincial governments along with all security forces had iron resolve to eliminate all the anti-state elements who had nefarious designs to destabilize the country.

The prime minister said, "It is our national, political, and religious duty to fight against such elements and dialogues could only be possible with those who respect the country's constitution and salute the national flag. We must have to differentiate between these two elements to ensure the development and prosperity of the country."

PM Shehbaz Sharif informed that the government had also decided to double the staff of the passport office at the Chaman border while the director of cyber Balochistan will also be deputed in the next few days.

He said a lot of development works had already been completed in the province. Similarly, he said the Balochistan's share in the 2010 NFC award had also been increased by 100% to ensure the speedy development of the province.

The prime minister highlighted that the Gwadar port was vital for the development and prosperity of the province and the country. However, he said some anti-state elements did not want China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Gwadar Port to be operationalised.