PM Announces Provision Of Free Wheat Flour To 1mln Deserving People Of ICT

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2023 | 11:21 AM

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

The Prime Minister has said modern technology will be used to ensure transparent distribution of the free flour.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to provide free wheat flour to one million poor and middle class people of the Federal capital during Ramazan.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting in Islamabad that reviewed measures to protect the poor and middle class segment of society from the adverse impacts of inflation.

The Prime Minister said modern technology will be used to ensure transparent distribution of the free flour.

He invited Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments to join the scheme to provide relief to the destitute.

The Prime Minister also decided to provide petrol to rikshaws and motor cycles on subsidized rates.

