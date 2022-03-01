PM announces relief package to facilitate people: Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Prime Minister had announced a big relief package to facilitate the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent summary to the prime minister for increasing ten rupees in petroleum products but he had reduced them.

Shahbaz Gill said petroleum prices would be reduced more if they were reduced at international level. He expressed hope that inflation would be reduced in days to come.

Replying to a question, he said despite different challenges including coronavirus, the incumbent government was making efforts to improve national economy.