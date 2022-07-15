UrduPoint.com

PM Announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 Per Liter Cut In Petrol, Diesel Prices

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PM announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced Rs 18.54 and Rs 40.50 reduction in the per liter prices of petrol and diesel respectively from July 15.

Addressing the nation on television and radio, the prime minister said as the prices of petroleum products were falling in the international market, the present government was slashing the petroleum prices to fulfill its promise of passing on the benefit of any decrease to the consumers in Pakistan.

Holding the previous regimes responsible for all the economic woes, he expressed determination of the coalition government to put the country on the path of economic development and prosperity during the next 14 months.

The present government would focus on three vital areas of economy, including agriculture, information technology (IT) and export-based industries in the coming months, he added.

\more

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Technology Agriculture July Market TV All From Government

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missi ..

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missile Strike - Spokesperson

27 minutes ago
 Supreme Court verdict exposes Imran's conspiracy n ..

Supreme Court verdict exposes Imran's conspiracy narrative: Maryam Nawaz

27 minutes ago
 Four cops get life imprisonment for killing two ci ..

Four cops get life imprisonment for killing two citizens in fake police encounte ..

27 minutes ago
 DC seeks plan for improvement of graveyards

DC seeks plan for improvement of graveyards

27 minutes ago
 Italian President Rejects Draghi's Resignation

Italian President Rejects Draghi's Resignation

27 minutes ago
 EU Commissioner Criticizes Hungary's Energy Export ..

EU Commissioner Criticizes Hungary's Energy Export Ban

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.