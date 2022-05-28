UrduPoint.com

PM Announces Rs 28 Bln Monthly Saving On Petrol For 14 Million Poor Families

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PM announces Rs 28 bln monthly saving on petrol for 14 million poor families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced massive saving of Rs 28 billion on buying of petrol for 14 million poor families to protect them from effects of inflation.

In his address to the nation, he said every family registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will get a monthly relief of Rs 2000 on petrol buying.

About one third of the country's population or 85 million people will benefit from the financial relief.

He directed the Utility Stores Corporation to provide the 10 kilogramme flour bag for Rs 400.

The Prime Minister said the government took the difficult decision of raising prices of petroleum products to save Pakistan's economy from a precarious situation and economic default.

