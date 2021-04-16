(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday unveiled a historic development package worth Rs 446 billion to uplift backward areas of opposition-led Sindh province through power supply, irrigation, sports and communication projects.

The prime minister, while addressing a ceremony to hand over business loan cheques among the entitled youths here, said proposed projects would start getting shape within a month as feasibility studies have already been completed.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Ali Haider Zaidi, Asad Umar, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, Sindh Governor Imran Islamil and Usman Dar accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister said he was pleased to visit the interior Sindh with a good news of development package, which otherwise was the responsibility of the provincial government under 18th amendment.

He said Interior Sindh was the poorest area of the country, besides Southern Balochistan and now merged tribal districts.

He said the people of interior Sindh were living in difficult circumstances without basic facilities and rights besides facing victimization through police.

He also likened the development outlook of the interior Sindh with Mohenjo-Daro and said instead of any advancement of the people were moving backward.

\More