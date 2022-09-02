UrduPoint.com

PM Announces Rs100m For Rehabilitation Of Bobar Village, Ghizer

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PM announces Rs100m for rehabilitation of Bobar village, Ghizer

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets the flood victims after taking an aerial view of the affected areas.

Ghizer: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced hundred million rupees for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizer district badly affected by the flash floods.

During his visit to the village, the Prime Minister assured the flood-stricken people that government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

He said government is making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities concerned to pay compensation of one million rupees each for those families who had lost their dear ones in the catastrophe.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the construction of a five-kilometer metal road to facilitate the villagers.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also distributed cheques among flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of eight hundred thousand rupees each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and five hundred thousand rupees each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was told in a briefing that the floods had killed seventeen people and damaged two hundred and forty-nine houses in the village. Moreover, 794 animals and several orchards were also washed away during the calamity.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Road Gilgit Baltistan Ghizer All Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

1 hour ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.