PM Announces Setting Up Of Cell To Protect Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday announced the establishment of a monitoring cell at the Prime Minister House for protection of women and to stop violence against them.
He made the announcement at the event to give away Khatun-e-Pakistan awards to prominent women on the occasion of International Women's Day.
While giving details of the measures taken for the protection and welfare of women, he also informed about formation of a committee for protection of rights and provision of equal opportunities to women.
The committee will prepare and present a quarterly and bi-annual report on legislative reforms and policy measures to achieve these targets.
He said there was a need to give incentives to enroll girls in schools in far flung areas and villages particularly backward areas.
The government started Zewar e Taleem programme to give scholarships to girl students of sixth class, he added.
He said the Punjab Education Endowment Fund was turned into Pakistan Education Endowment Fund and brilliant students were given scholarships of Rs 20 billion.
More students who excel in their studies should be given scholarships, he added.
Voucher scheme and skill development scheme was started in Punjab to give vocational training to students and this project brought a revolution.
“We have to expand this vocational training programme all across the country with our own resources.”
He said, “We have to equip our youth with modern education to take the country forward and bring it dignity.”
He also expressed his determination to equip youth with the latest tools of information technology and provide them international standard sports facilities by pooling together resources of the Federal and provincial governments.
