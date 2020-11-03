UrduPoint.com
PM Announces Special Package For Industry Sector

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:32 PM

PM announces special package for industry sector

PM Imran Khan says that there will be 50 per cent cut in electricity rates for industry of small and medium scale and will be 25 per cent cut for the industry from the next year on.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a package for industrial sector to boost economy and export.

The Prime Minister announced 50 per cent cut in electricity sale for smaller industries in the country from Nov 1st till June next year.

“Wealth creation is important because we have already been burdened,” said the PM, pointing out that exports increased.

“In the past, electricity rates were so high that damaged the industry,” said the PM. He said that the economy would be strengthened if exports increased.

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that they took tough decision to cut electricity rates.

“By this decision, economy will grow,” said Hammad Azhar.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said that reforms were decided in energy sector and advanced-energy package was made and now being announced.

“This is integrated reforms system of our energy system that was decided by the Federal cabinet,” said Asad Umar.

He said they did not want to ban business of anyone in the country.

“Covid-19 was a major threat and precautionary measures must be complied with to save the country’s economy,” he added.

