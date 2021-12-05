UrduPoint.com

PM Announces Tamgha I Shujaat For Malik Adnan For Effort To Save Sri Lankan Citizen

Sun 05th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

PM announces Tamgha i Shujaat for Malik Adnan for effort to save Sri Lankan citizen

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan saluted moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim.

The Prime Minister announced Tamgha i Shujaat for Malik Adnan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Sunday, he said, "On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage and bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat."

