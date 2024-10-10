PM Announces Termination Of Contracts With Five IPPs
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2024 | 06:02 PM
Termination of these contracts will save power consumers about sixty billion rupees
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point NewsPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the termination of contracts with five Independent Power Producers (IPPs) saying this will lead to reduction in the prices of electricity.
Chairing the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said this has been done after the mutual consent of the owners of the IPPs.
The Prime Minister informed the Cabinet that only the outstanding amounts owed to these IPPs will be paid, without any interest.
He highlighted that termination of these contracts will save power consumers about sixty billion rupees and provide a benefit of around four hundred and eleven billion rupees to the national exchequer.
Shehbaz Sharif said it was the outcome of the strenuous collective efforts of the entire government’s team. He also recognized the inputs and support of the allied parties in this regard. He especially mentioned Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, who took personal interest in the whole matter.
The Prime Minister described the development as a beginning of a journey which, he said, will be converted into progress and prosperity of the people.
Shehbaz Sharif also mentioned the relief provided by both the Federal and Punjab governments to the power consumers during the months of summer.
The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the economy is gradually heading towards stability. He pointed out that the remittances for the first quarter touched the record level of 8.8 billion Dollars. This, he said, is a confidence that Pakistan’s economy is moving forward.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government also took measures to bring down the inflation which has now come down to a single digit. He said this is the fulfillment of the promise made by the PML-N in the election manifesto.
Recent Stories
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles death of Elahi Bux Soomro5 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation discusses security issues with planning minister5 minutes ago
-
CM KP authorized to hold jirga for solution of all matters with peaceful negotiations5 minutes ago
-
President visits China embassy to condole killing of Chinese citizens15 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera and Mansehra grids notified15 minutes ago
-
Fazal for taking concrete steps for investment-friendly atmosphere15 minutes ago
-
Decoy operations in hotspot areas ordered25 minutes ago
-
President Zardari departs for a two-day Turkmenistan visit25 minutes ago
-
Second by-poll on village, neighbourhood councils' seats postponed in Khyber26 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz focusing to ensure agriculture development: Kirmani35 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses bail petition of co-accused in Qamar honey trap case35 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes walk to mark World Mental Health Day45 minutes ago