PM Announces To Auction All Toshakhana Gifts To Support Orphan Children

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to auction all of the gifts worth millions of rupees at Toshakhana and the revenue would be spent for the welfare of orphan children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to auction all of the gifts worth millions of rupees at Toshakhana and the revenue would be spent for the welfare of orphan children.

"I announce to auction all of the gifts worth millions or rupees at Toshakhana. But whole of the receipts will go nowhere else but the institutions of the orphan children whether they are welfare organizations, educational institutions or medical facilities. We will hand them over under a mechanism to support the orphans who are unable to face the challenges of life," the prime minister said talking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), and Pakistan Broadcasters Association PBA).

The prime minister said that he felt honoured to announce the auction of Toshakhana gifts before the representatives of APNS, CPNE and PBA.

He told the media industry representatives that the incumbent government inherited very tough economic conditions but the coalition parties did not imagine the severity of the situation.

