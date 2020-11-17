UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Announces To Bring Electronic Voting System In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:47 PM

PM announces to bring electronic voting system in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced electoral reforms  by bringing “electronic voting system” , so that no party could object to the transparency of electoral system in Pakistan in future.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he himself ran campaign for transparency in electoral system in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they wanted electoral reforms, so that no party could object to the electoral reforms. The PM said that they would also include overseas Pakistanis in voting system.

“We are holding talks with Election Commission of Pakistan on this matter that how electoral reforms could be made,” said the PM.

He stated that every times in the past political parties objected to the transparency of the elections but electronic voting system as it was in many other countries would be brought here.

“Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Senate elections are fast approaching but we want that these elections must be transparent so that nobody could object to this time on elections,” said Imran Khan.

He said that there must be show of hands in Senate elections as previously there were objections of “buying seats” in Senate, and “secret balloting”.

“But now we want electronic balloting system and working on show of hands in senate as well,” Imran Khan said, pointing out that

The PM also mentioned allegations of rigging in 2013 and 2018 elections as a context to make this announcement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2018 National University

Recent Stories

Quad camera for poster-level photography and a mas ..

2 seconds ago

Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

19 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nati ..

30 minutes ago

Kashmore rape victim girl is in critical condition ..

44 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nat ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on Nation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.