PM announces to bring electronic voting system in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced electoral reforms by bringing “electronic voting system” , so that no party could object to the transparency of electoral system in Pakistan in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he himself ran campaign for transparency in electoral system in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they wanted electoral reforms, so that no party could object to the electoral reforms. The PM said that they would also include overseas Pakistanis in voting system.

“We are holding talks with Election Commission of Pakistan on this matter that how electoral reforms could be made,” said the PM.

He stated that every times in the past political parties objected to the transparency of the elections but electronic voting system as it was in many other countries would be brought here.

“Elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Senate elections are fast approaching but we want that these elections must be transparent so that nobody could object to this time on elections,” said Imran Khan.

He said that there must be show of hands in Senate elections as previously there were objections of “buying seats” in Senate, and “secret balloting”.

“But now we want electronic balloting system and working on show of hands in senate as well,” Imran Khan said, pointing out that

The PM also mentioned allegations of rigging in 2013 and 2018 elections as a context to make this announcement.