PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the country has witnessed unprecedented loss due to floods.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government has decided to increase the flood relief assistance under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) from the existing 28 billion to 70 billion rupees.

Speaking during his visit to the relief camp set-up in Qambar Shahdadkot, he said the country witnessed unprecedented loss due to floods.

The 2.

5 times increase in the volume of the assistance programme has been made in view of the gross damages of infrastructure and crops in the wake of flash floods.

Prime Minister mentioned that the compensation amount of Rs25,000 was being given to each flood-affected family to help them recover their financial losses.

He said joint efforts at the national level were need of the hour to mitigate the suffering of the flood-affected people.