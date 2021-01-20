PM announces to launch 3G, 4G internet services in Waziristan

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says that internet is the biggest need of hour and it will help promote education in this area.

WANNA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to launch 3g, 4g services in Waziristan.

“Our youth is our biggest asset, and we need to take steps to provide them ample opportunities,” said the PM, adding that Unluckily, the major challenge Pakistan was facing was unemployed youth.

“We hope that launch of internet services in Waziristan will help uplifting this area,” said the PM. He was addressing gathering during his day long tour to South Waziristan.

He said he had talked to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Chief General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for the provision of 3G, 4G in Waziristan.

“India wants to use internet to spread anarchy in Waziristan but it won’t happen,” said the PM.

He also said that aim of Kamyab Jawan Program is to provide employment opportunities to youth.

“We’ll try our best to uplift marginalized sections of society.

We will open schools, colleges and universities here,” he said.

The PM also assured to uplift the poor segments of the society and backward areas including the tribal districts.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of cheques amongst the tribal people under Kamyab Jawan Program in Wana today.

The Prime Minister said the special emphasis will be given to the education sector and provision of livelihoods to the people of tribal districts. He said apart from giving scholarship to the youth, schools, colleges, universities and technical institutes will be established in the tribal districts.

Imran Khan said the loans under the Kamyab Jawan Program are just the beginning and its scope will be further expanded. He said more funds will be poured into the program from next year so that more loans could be given to the people.

The Prime Minister said assistance will also be provided to the tribal people under the Ehsaas program. He said the cattle will also be provided to the women of these areas.