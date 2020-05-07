PM announces to lift lockdown in phases from May 9

(@fidahassanain)

The PM has, however, warned that casualties are taking place as were anticipated at the time when lockdown was announced earlier to control spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that they would lift lockdown in phases from May 9, saying that the country could not afford it for long time.

The Prime Minister said the first Coronavirus case was reported in Pakistan on February 26th and the country was put under lockdown like other parts of the world as the virus spread quickly to all corners.

He expressed these views while appearing on National tv over the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

“Thousands of fatalities were taking place in a single day worldwide and it was our concern that the lockdown would affect daily wagers and people in trouble,” said the PM.

The PM said with the blessings of Almighty Allah, the situation in Pakistan was not as such as it was in other countries.

“Now we are going to ease down the restrictions,” said the PM.

However, he said, the casualties were increasing as were anticipated and it was feared that hospitals might run short of beds.

“It can still not be predicted that when the intensity of the outbreak will increase,” he added.

The announcement to lift up the lockdown against Coronavirus has come at the moment when the tally of deaths reached 585 after 24, 648 cases in different parts of the country.

Punjab is at the top with 9077 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 8640 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa with 3712, Balochistan with 1663, Islamabad with 521, Gilgit-Baltistan with388 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 76 cases.

The reports said that as many as 6, 464 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country.