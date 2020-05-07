UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Announces To Lift Lockdown In Phases From May 9

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:58 PM

PM announces to lift lockdown in phases from May 9

The PM has, however, warned that casualties are taking place as were anticipated at the time when lockdown was announced earlier to control spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that they would lift lockdown in phases from May 9, saying that the country could not afford it for long time.

The Prime Minister said the first Coronavirus case was reported in Pakistan on February 26th and the country was put under lockdown like other parts of the world as the virus spread quickly to all corners.

He expressed these views while appearing on National tv over the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

“First Coronavirus case is reported in Pakistan on February 26,” said the PM, adding that the country was locked down to control the spread of the pandemic.

“Thousands of fatalities were taking place in a single day worldwide and it was our concern that the lockdown would affect daily wagers and people in trouble,” said the PM.

The PM said with the blessings of Almighty Allah, the situation in Pakistan was not as such as it was in other countries.

“Now we are going to ease down the restrictions,” said the PM.

However, he said, the casualties were increasing as were anticipated and it was feared that hospitals might run short of beds.

“It can still not be predicted that when the intensity of the outbreak will increase,” he added.

The announcement to lift up the lockdown against Coronavirus has come at the moment when the tally of deaths reached 585 after 24, 648 cases in different parts of the country.

Punjab is at the top with 9077 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab followed by Sindh with 8640 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa with 3712, Balochistan with 1663, Islamabad with 521, Gilgit-Baltistan with388 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 76 cases.

The reports said that as many as 6, 464 cases of Coronavirus in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister World Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir February May TV All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA’s Contributing Efforts to tackle COVID-19

29 minutes ago

Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq choose Imran Khan a ..

34 minutes ago

Road accidents claim 6 lives, leave 710 others inj ..

43 minutes ago

Win the Exclusive Camon 15 by Participating in TEC ..

49 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast

28 minutes ago

China slams US after Trump virus 'attack' claim

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.