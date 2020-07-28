PM announces to observe Tiger Force Day on August 9

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Tiger Force Day would be observed on 9th of next month to accelerate efforts for tree plantation across the country here on Tuesday.

In a broadcast message on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in plantation campaign with full vigour.

He said that elected representatives, all Chief Ministers and Ministers will also participate in the plantation campaign.

The Prime Minister said environmental pollution is badly affecting our country and Pakistan is one the ten countries which are vulnerable to global warming.

He said that climate change and pollution is affecting health of people.

Imran Khan said that he will also participate in plantation campaign and every citizen should participate to off-set the impact of pollution.