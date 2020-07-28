UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Announces To Observe Tiger Force Day On August 9

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:47 PM

PM announces to observe Tiger Force Day on August 9

The Prime Minister in a broadcast message has asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in plantation campaign with full vigour.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Tiger Force Day would be observed on 9th of next month to accelerate efforts for tree plantation across the country here on Tuesday.

In a broadcast message on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in plantation campaign with full vigour.

He said that elected representatives, all Chief Ministers and Ministers will also participate in the plantation campaign.

The Prime Minister said environmental pollution is badly affecting our country and Pakistan is one the ten countries which are vulnerable to global warming.

He said that climate change and pollution is affecting health of people.

Imran Khan said that he will also participate in plantation campaign and every citizen should participate to off-set the impact of pollution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani counterpart discus ..

49 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.14 a barrel M ..

49 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Armenian counterpart review ..

1 hour ago

Govt to make NAB laws more transparent, says Shibl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 5855 deaths with 274938 cases of ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.