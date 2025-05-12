Open Menu

PM Announces To Observe Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq Every Year On Success Of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 10:36 PM

PM announces to observe Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday announced to observe Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10 on the magnificent success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

He said Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq will be observed every year across the country with fervour and passion of national solidarity.

He said, "The professional capabilities of our brave forces kept our head high with pride."

Friday May 16, 2025 will be observed as a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for achieving magnificent success on the defence front and to bow before Allah in gratitude, he added.

The prime minister told that special prayers will be offered on Friday in continuation of the Youm-e-Tashakur and for the progress of the country and the nation.

Major decisions were taken regarding the people and property affected due to Indian attacks, he added.

The prime minister announced Shuhada package for those who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq.

The heirs of Pakistani citizens who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq will be given Rs 10 million and the injured will be given from Rs one million to two million.

The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 10 million to Rs 18 million according to their rank.

The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 19 million to Rs 42 million for the facility of a house.

The martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will continue to receive complete salary including allowances till the date of retirement.

The children of martyrs of armed forces will get free education till graduation.

One daughter of every martyr of armed forces will be given a marriage grant of Rs one million for the wedding.

The injured of the armed forces will receive Rs two million to five million.

The prime minister said that the Federal government will construct the houses and martyred mosques affected during the Indian attacks.

"It is responsibility of the government to take care of the children of martyrs and we will fulfill this obligation," he informed.

The federal government will bear all the expenses on the medical treatment of the injured.

Whoever performed services for the protection of the honour and dignity of Pakistan and for its defence will be acknowledged at the national level and they will be bestowed with awards, he concluded.

