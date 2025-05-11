- Home
PM Announces To Observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ On Sunday On Successful Military Operation Against India
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 01:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to observe ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ on the country’s befitting response to Indian aggression and on the success of Operation Bunyan Marsoos.
The day will be observed to offer gratitude to Allah Almighty, pay tribute to the exceptional valour of the armed forces and appreciate the unity of the entire nation.
According to a statement issued by the Media Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM said the Operation Bunyan Marsoos gave an effective and befitting response to the enemy’s aggression, adding that the country proved its superiority at every front.
He said despite India’s aggression, Pakistan maintained its defence with resilience and demonstrated full readiness to deal with the situation.
PM Sharif urged the nation and the Ulema (religious scholars) to offer collective prayers and Nawafils across the country as an expression of gratitude to Allah Almighty.
He called for holding special prayers for the blessings of martyrs and Ghazis, saying that the sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces could never be forgotten. The nation stands by their side, he added.
