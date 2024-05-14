Open Menu

PM Announces To Privatise All SOEs Sans Strategic Ones

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 06:18 PM

PM announces to privatise all SOEs sans strategic ones

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that the government would privatise all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), excluding the strategic ones, regardless of their profitability or financial losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that the government would privatise all state-owned enterprises (SOEs), excluding the strategic ones, regardless of their profitability or financial losses.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to review the matters related to the Ministry of Privatisation and Privatisation Commission, directed all the federal ministries to carry out the necessary procedures and extend their cooperation with the Privatisation Commission for the purpose.

In the meeting, the privatisation ministry and the Privatisation Commission presented a roadmap for the Privatisation Programme 2024-29.

The prime minister said the government had nothing to do with running the businesses but was mandated to facilitate the investors. He viewed that the privatisation of SOEs would save the taxpayers' money to help the government provide quality services to the people.

Reiterating the government's commitment to a transparent process, the prime minister directed to live telecast the bidding and other procedures of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines and other entities.

During the briefing on the progress in the SOEs' privatisation, the participants were told that the pre-qualification process for PIA privatisation would be completed by the end of this month. The consultation for privatisation of Roosevelt Hotel was underway and the government-to-government transaction of the First Women Bank was in process with the United Arab Emirates.

It was told that the power distribution companies had been included in the 2024-29 Privatisation Program and the privatisation of loss-making SOEs would be prioritised.

The participants were told that a pre-qualified panel of experts would be appointed at the Planning Commission for a swift and transparent privatisation process.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Awais Ahmed Leghari, Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Musaddik Malik and Ahad Khan Cheema, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Privatisation Khawaja Asif Hotel Abdul Aleem Khan Progress United Arab Emirates Money First Women Bank Limited All Government Ahad Cheema PIA

Recent Stories

Education board promotes four assistants

Education board promotes four assistants

2 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for ne ..

Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women

27 minutes ago
 IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to ..

IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq

50 minutes ago
 PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie aga ..

PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados

27 minutes ago
 University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) q ..

University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research p ..

27 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation d ..

Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data

5 minutes ago
A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the ..

A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the khat market

5 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago
 LRH hosts training session on hospital administrat ..

LRH hosts training session on hospital administration & healthcare management

5 minutes ago
 Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewa ..

Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewable superpower'

5 minutes ago
 OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing imp ..

OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities

5 minutes ago
 Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan