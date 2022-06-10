UrduPoint.com

PM Announces To Provide Solar Panels To Domestic Consumers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 10, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says these solar panels will be a gift for the people of Gwadar from Federal government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to provide solar panels to domestic consumers in Gwadar.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today [Friday], to review progress on projects of power transmission lines in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister said these solar panels will be a gift for the people of Gwadar from Federal government. He said the government will leave no stone unturned to facilitate the people of Gawadar.

The Prime Minister directed to devise strategy for offshore and onshore wind power projects in Gwadar.

He said uninterrupted power supply will be ensured to make Gawadar Port the most modern port in the world.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to expedite and complete work on transmission lines in South Balochistan by December this year. He said no negligence will be tolerated in delay of power projects.

The Prime Minister also directed relevant departments to ensure that time and cost is reduced as much as possible in long term projects.

The meeting attended by Minster for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir and senior officials, was given a detailed briefing on construction of power transmission lines between Jeewani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur and Iran.

The meeting was told that within six months, the government will be able to supply an additional 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran to Gwadar, increasing the total supply to 260 MW.

The meeting was informed that after completion of Khuzdar-Panjgur transmission line in December this year, 90 MW more electricity will be provided to the area.

The meeting was also briefed about Hub Ormara transmission line that will further add 200 MW electricity after its completion.

