PM Announces To Reduce Petrol Price By Rs 10.20 Per Liter
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following the reduction in electricity prices for industries, has announced a significant cut in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10.20 per liter and Rs 2.33 per liter respectively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, following the reduction in electricity prices for industries, has announced a significant cut in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10.20 per liter and Rs 2.33 per liter respectively.
Earlier on June 1, the government had announced to cut the petrol price by Rs 4.74 per liter while that of HSD by Rs 3.86 per liter, a PM Office press release said on Friday.
The incumbent government has so far provided a massive relief of overall Rs 35 per liter in petrol, it added.
