PM announces to try JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl under Article 6

PM Imran Khan says that Fazl ur Rehman openly confessed that he was conspiring against an elected government, saying that his statements must be investigated and he should be brought to justice.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to try Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman under Article 6 of the Constitution over his confession for making efforts to topple the elected government.

PM Khan said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also dumped the Kashmir cause, saying that it must be investigated that who led him to do this.

“I think Maulana Fazl ur Rehman must be tried under Article 6 over his open confession,” said the PM, adding that an investigation is required as to why he made such statements and why took out the rally against an elected government.

“The government and army both are on the same page,” said the PM, adding that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman rallied against government and army. The PM said military agencies know who is doing what. He said the agencies knew that Zardari and Nawaz Sharif did huge corruption from the national exchequer.

“Those who do corruption fear of army,” said PM Imran Khan. He further said that he never mind if anyone attacked him personally. He also made it clear that electricity tariff would not be increased further.