PM announces two-month remission for prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced two months remission in the imprisonment of prisoners across Pakistan.

During his visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail here Sunday, the Prime Minister also announced a committee to be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the betterment of prisoners and overall system of jails. The committee will include officers representing the four provinces.

The Prime Minister said that it is also responsibility of the government to make the prisoners, who have completed their sentence, active citizens of the society.

Prime Minister directed the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to make effective use of available resources for the convenience of the jail inmates so that their basic needs could be met amicably. In this context, he called for further improvement in the food and health facilities of the prisoners.

The Prime Minister also directed to make effective use of available resources for the skill development of prisoners, so that they can complete their sentence in a positive way and fully prepare themselves to play an active role in the society after their release from jail.