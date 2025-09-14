PM Announces Waiver Of August Electricity Bills In Flood-hit Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the electricity bills of the month of August for all domestic consumers in flood-affected areas will be completely waived.
In his address to the nation on Sunday evening, he said that due to the recent heavy rains and flooding, severe devastation has occurred in various parts of Pakistan. He said that in addition to the loss of human lives, the floods have caused extensive damage to the livestock, livelihoods, and homes of the affected population. For the provision of food supplies and healthcare facilities in the affected areas, the Federal government, provincial governments, the people, and the army are collectively carrying out rescue and relief operations.
The Prime Minister said that in this context, he has made the final decision that the electricity bills of all domestic consumers in the flood-affected areas for one month, i.e., for the month of August, are being waived, and thus domestic consumers will not have to pay their August bills.
“My brothers and sisters, we fully understand your hardships, and in this difficult time the federal government will pay your electricity bills. This is the rightful due of the flood victims,” he said. He added that those domestic consumers in the affected areas who have already paid their bills will be refunded this amount in their next month’s electricity bill.
Clear instructions in this regard have already been issued.
The Prime Minister further stated that a detailed assessment of the losses incurred by electricity consumers in the agricultural, commercial, and industrial sectors of the affected areas is being conducted. Therefore, the collection of their August electricity bills is being deferred. He assured that if the assessment shows significant losses, further relief measures will also be taken for them. He said necessary directions in this regard have been issued immediately to the concerned electricity distribution companies.
Shehbaz Sharif said he is fully aware of the devastation caused by the floods, the losses suffered, and the hardships being faced by elders, mothers, sisters, and daughters in the affected areas. He termed the waiver a humble effort on behalf of 'Khadim-e-Pakistan', expressing hope that it would help reduce the difficulties of the flood victims.
The PM reaffirmed his commitment to the complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas and assured the people that he would not rest until every person affected by the floods is resettled in their home.
Recent Stories
2025 Asia Cup Match 06 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit convenes in Do ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India set for high-stakes showdown in Dubai today
Dragon Oil strengthens its presence in Egypt through new agreement with EGPC to ..
OPEC will continue to be source of global oil market stability: OPEC chief
Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa
Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..
UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ancient coins, artifacts unearthed in DG Khan after floods2 minutes ago
-
Cricket should remain sport, not Politics: Hanif Abbasi2 minutes ago
-
PM announces waiver of August electricity bills in flood-hit areas2 minutes ago
-
Over 1.6m affected by floods in south Punjab, 32 deaths reported2 minutes ago
-
Stockpiling crackdown slashes wheat price by Rs800 per maund: Salma Butt2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 7,500 litres of adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted, 6 motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Tragic road accidents claim three lives in Chiniot district12 minutes ago
-
Labourer killed at Sargodha’s stone crushing site12 minutes ago
-
DPO Mohmand suspends head constable for unethical behavior12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on health-threatening food elements in Chiniot22 minutes ago
-
Contractor repays Rs5.2M after embezzlement probe22 minutes ago