PM, ANP Delegation Discuss Country's Political, Overall Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:53 PM

PM, ANP delegation discuss country's political, overall situation

A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, political and overall situation in the country was discussed.

The prime minister thanked ANP for their cooperation in upholding Constitution and for the welfare and betterment of masses.

It was agreed in the meeting that all political parties will continue to work for the revival of economy and strengthening of democracy.

