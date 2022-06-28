UrduPoint.com

PM, ANP Delegation Discuss Political Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the country's political situation.

