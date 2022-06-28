PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the country's political situation.