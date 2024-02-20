Open Menu

PM Anwar Ul Haq Expresses Disappointment Over Secretaries' Late Attendance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expressed dismay over the tardiness of various secretaries in reporting to their official duties during his surprise visit to various offices in the Civil Secretariat.

The visit, conducted at 8:30 am on Tuesday, aimed to assess the punctuality of public servants.

During the surprise inspection, some senior government secretaries were found arriving late to their offices, with delays ranging from 30 to 40 minutes, according to an AJK government press note issued Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Haq personally checked the biometric attendance of all secretaries and secretariat staff during his visit, noting that ninety percent of the secretaries were present in their offices. He expressed satisfaction with their presence.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized that good governance was the coalition government's foremost priority. He stressed that good governance is essential for efficient resource utilization, public welfare, and providing basic amenities of life directly to the people.

