PM Appalled At Incident Of Quran Burning In Sweden

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PM appalled at incident of Quran burning in Sweden

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said he was disgusted and appalled by the incident of public burning of the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Sweden.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Such vile, despicable and heinous Islamophobic acts brazenly violate international law.

I have no words to adequately condemn this anti-Islam act, which is clearly meant to hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world. The Holy Quran is a Divine Book of love, peace and wisdom for the entire humanity and the deviant character who indulged in this condemnable act has, in fact, insulted the shared values of humanity."

