(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he will quit politics if any evidence about his role and others is found, saying that Imran Khan is a certified dishonest person and liar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full-court commission to investigate the allegations levelled against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister said that he would leave politics if any evidence about his role and role of others was provided, saying that Imran Khan is a certified dishonest person and liar.

"I will accept the findings of the full court and if any evidence comes against me in this matter I will permanently quit the politics," said the PM, adding that the demand for full court is for the larger interest of the country.

He has expressed these while addressing a press conference at PMLN's Model Town secretariat on Saturday.

The PM stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Chairman Imran Khan is misleading the nation by levelling false allegations, spreading propaganda and speaking blatant lies.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is the responsibility of every citizen to play a positive role to save the motherland.

Condemning the incident of firing on PTI's Long March in Wazirabad, the Prime Minister said that the Interior Ministry has been directed to investigate the incident.

He said that as the security of the Long March is responsibility of the Punjab government, however, it is a big question mark that no FIR has been registered so far.

He said it is responsibility of the Punjab government to thoroughly probe into the incident.

The Prime Minister said extremism in the politics cannot be tolerated and the levelling baseless allegations on institutions should also be stopped.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for early recovery of PTI chief Imran Khan and other injured persons.