UrduPoint.com

PM Appeals CJP To Constitute Full Court Commission To Probe Imran Khan's Allegations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 05, 2022 | 07:06 PM

PM appeals CJP to constitute full court commission to probe Imran Khan's allegations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he will quit politics if any evidence about his role and others is found, saying that Imran Khan is a certified dishonest person and liar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full-court commission to investigate the allegations levelled against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior army officer by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister said that he would leave politics if any evidence about his role and role of others was provided, saying that Imran Khan is a certified dishonest person and liar.

"I will accept the findings of the full court and if any evidence comes against me in this matter I will permanently quit the politics," said the PM, adding that the demand for full court is for the larger interest of the country.

He has expressed these while addressing a press conference at PMLN's Model Town secretariat on Saturday.

The PM stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Chairman Imran Khan is misleading the nation by levelling false allegations, spreading propaganda and speaking blatant lies.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is the responsibility of every citizen to play a positive role to save the motherland.

Condemning the incident of firing on PTI's Long March in Wazirabad, the Prime Minister said that the Interior Ministry has been directed to investigate the incident.

He said that as the security of the Long March is responsibility of the Punjab government, however, it is a big question mark that no FIR has been registered so far.

He said it is responsibility of the Punjab government to thoroughly probe into the incident.

The Prime Minister said extremism in the politics cannot be tolerated and the levelling baseless allegations on institutions should also be stopped.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for early recovery of PTI chief Imran Khan and other injured persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Interior Ministry Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Long March Rana SanaUllah Wazirabad FIR Court

Recent Stories

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan takes oath as ..

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan takes oath as Chief Judge SAC GB

58 seconds ago
 French far-right set to pick Bardella, 27, as Le P ..

French far-right set to pick Bardella, 27, as Le Pen successor

59 seconds ago
 AJK president, PM pay tribute to Jammu martyrs

AJK president, PM pay tribute to Jammu martyrs

1 minute ago
 New Head of French National Rally Party Elected - ..

New Head of French National Rally Party Elected - Reports

1 minute ago
 Erdogan Dubs Revival of Grain Deal 'Diplomatic Suc ..

Erdogan Dubs Revival of Grain Deal 'Diplomatic Success'

1 minute ago
 Senator Swati's video is fake: FIA

Senator Swati's video is fake: FIA

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.