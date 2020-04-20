UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Appeals Nation To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:38 AM

PM appeals nation to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19

PM once again asks the citizens to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic, saying that it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again appealed the nation to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Monday, he urged people to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

In the video the PM shared on his Twitter account, the doctors who were associated with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital gave message to the public to stay home to safe their own lives and the lifes of others.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter

Recent Stories

6.4 magnitude quake strikes off Japan coast

14 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 62 COVID-19 recoveries

15 minutes ago

7% Pakistanis report either knowing someone who at ..

18 minutes ago

G20 health ministers coordinate efforts to combat ..

30 minutes ago

UK Diaspora launches 'Justice for Kashmir' Campaig ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Holdsan Extraordinary Meeting of the Executive ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.