PM appeals nation to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19

PM once again asks the citizens to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic, saying that it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again appealed the nation to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Monday, he urged people to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic.

The Prime Minister said the more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID19 plus ease the lockdown gradually.

In the video the PM shared on his Twitter account, the doctors who were associated with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital gave message to the public to stay home to safe their own lives and the lifes of others.