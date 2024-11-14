Open Menu

PM Appeals Nation To Observe Namaz-e-Istisqa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appealed to the nation to offer Namaz-e-Istisqa (prayers for rain) and pray to Allah Almighty for His mercy in the form of rain.

The prime minister said that the Federal and provincial governments should arrange Namaz-e-Istisqa in the mosques across the country.

He especially urged the scholars and religious leaders to play their role in organizing Namaz-e-Istisqa.

In a statement issued by the PM Office Press Wing, the prime minister emphasized that rainfall will improve the environment and can significantly help in mitigating the diseases.

The prime minister stressed that in the current situation, there was an urgent need for Baran-e-Rehmat (rain).

He called for seeking special prayers from Allah Almighty so that the human life may be relieved from the hardships.

