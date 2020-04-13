PM appeals overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in 'PM Relief Fund for COVID-19'

(@fidahassanain)

PM says in the wake of growing economic difficulties, we need more money in the relief fund so the overseas Pakistanis should come forward to contribute in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appealed the overseas Pakistanis to donate generously in 'PM Relief Fund for COVID-19' to cope with the global challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message, he said the entire world is struggling against the Corona pandemic, which led to the lockdown.

The PM said the lockdown has adversely affected the world economy, including Pakistan, resulting in growing poverty across the globe. He said in the wake of growing economic difficulties, we need more money in the relief fund so the overseas Pakistanis should come forward to contribute in this regard.

The Prime Minister said that the United States, with a population of 300 million people, has allocated 2.2 trillion dollars, while Germany and France, having a population of less than Pakistan, earmarked one trillion Dollars each to provide a relief to their people. While on the other hand, Pakistan can only manage just eight billion dollars for the relief fund and in such a situation, we want overseas Pakistanis to donate generously, he added.

Imran Khan also expressed the confidence that with the help and cooperation of Pakistani youth, Corona Tiger Force, and overseas Pakistanis we will succeed in the jihad against coronavirus.