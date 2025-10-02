Open Menu

PM Appeals To AJK Protesters To Stay Peaceful; Assures Resolution Of Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2025 | 06:30 AM

PM appeals to AJK protesters to stay peaceful; assures resolution of issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing deep concern and taking notice of the situation in Azad Kashmir, appealed to the protesters to remain peaceful, assuring the resolution of their issues and committing to personally oversee the negotiation process.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that peaceful protest was a constitutional and democratic right of every citizen but the protesters should refrain from actions harming public peace.

He directed law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and patience with the protesters, ensuring respect for public sentiments and avoiding any unnecessary harshness.

The prime minister assured that the government was always ready to resolve the issues of its Kashmiri brothers.

Expressing deep concern over the unfortunate incidents during the protests, he ordered a transparent investigation into the matter and directed the provision of immediate assistance to the affected families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also decided to expand the negotiation committee to find a peaceful resolution to the issue including Federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Rana Sanaullah, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Masood Khan, and Qamar Zaman Kaira in the body.

He instructed the negotiation committee to immediately travel to Muzaffarabad and find an immediate and lasting solution to the issues.

He announced to personally oversee the negotiation process upon his return to the country.

The prime minister also appealed to the members and leadership of the Action Committee to cooperate with the government’s negotiation committee which would submit its recommendations and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister’s Office without delay for immediate resolution of the issues.

