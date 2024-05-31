PM Applauds FBR Team For Surpassing Tax Collection Target In May
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024.
In a statement, the prime minister said the FBR team had collected taxes of Rs 760 billion during May 2024 against the set target of Rs 745 billion, for which it deserved appreciation.
He said increasing the revenues to ensure economic stability and development in the country was top priority of the government.
He highlighted that during the period July-May 2023-24, the tax collection witnessed an increase of 31% against same period of previous year while in May 2024, the tax revenue increased by 43% against same month of the year 2023. "The significant increase in tax collection shows dedication and hard work by the FBR team."
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers8 seconds ago
-
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC10 seconds ago
-
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra21 minutes ago
-
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan's flood-hit ..21 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers21 minutes ago
-
LHC orders transfer of custodial torture, deaths and rape cases to FIA39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira calls for collective efforts to ensure ..1 hour ago
-
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime2 hours ago
-
Two children drown in Indus River2 hours ago
-
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister2 hours ago
-
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday2 hours ago