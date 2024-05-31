Open Menu

PM Applauds FBR Team For Surpassing Tax Collection Target In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 11:54 PM

PM applauds FBR team for surpassing tax collection target in May

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials for surpassing the tax collection target during May 2024.

In a statement, the prime minister said the FBR team had collected taxes of Rs 760 billion during May 2024 against the set target of Rs 745 billion, for which it deserved appreciation.

He said increasing the revenues to ensure economic stability and development in the country was top priority of the government.

He highlighted that during the period July-May 2023-24, the tax collection witnessed an increase of 31% against same period of previous year while in May 2024, the tax revenue increased by 43% against same month of the year 2023. "The significant increase in tax collection shows dedication and hard work by the FBR team."

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Same May FBR Government Top Billion

Recent Stories

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

7 seconds ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

8 seconds ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

10 seconds ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

21 minutes ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

21 minutes ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

21 minutes ago
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

21 minutes ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

20 minutes ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

21 minutes ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

25 minutes ago
 Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South A ..

Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote

39 minutes ago
 UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election ba ..

UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan