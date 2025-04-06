- Home
- Pakistan
- PM applauds security forces for foiling infiltration attempt by terrorists on Pak-Afghan border
PM Applauds Security Forces For Foiling Infiltration Attempt By Terrorists On Pak-Afghan Border
Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday commended the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan's security forces for thwarting an infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hasan Khel area.
In his official statement, the Prime Minister lauded the swift and decisive response of the officers and personnel, who successfully repelled the terrorists' attempt to enter Pakistan. He acknowledged their outstanding performance in eliminating eight terrorists and apprehending four others in injured condition.
“The officers and personnel of our security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of the Khawarij to spread chaos inside Pakistan,” said the Prime Minister.
He further emphasized that the armed forces of Pakistan remain vigilant and fully committed to defending the nation's borders. “Our officers and soldiers are tirelessly engaged day and night to counter any attempts of mischief and ensure the safety and sovereignty of the country,” he added.
The Prime Minister concluded by expressing his full confidence in the capability and dedication of the security forces, reaffirming the government's resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms.
Recent Stories
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor pays tributes to security forces for foiling infiltration bid4 minutes ago
-
Murder case; proclaimed offender nabbed4 minutes ago
-
SOS Pakistan transforming countless young lives through love: Azam Tarar4 minutes ago
-
PM applauds security forces for foiling infiltration attempt by terrorists on Pak-Afghan border4 minutes ago
-
UC Chairman distributes solar panels among deserving people14 minutes ago
-
109th session of AJK Islamic Ideological Council to be held on Apr 714 minutes ago
-
‘Tipsy’ arrested for causing hooliganism at Kacheri Chowk14 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM felicitates security forces for foiling infiltration on Pak-Afghan border14 minutes ago
-
Livestock Deptt up to counter Lumpy Skin Disease14 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two gangsters14 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Zhob road mishap14 minutes ago
-
Role of sports highlighted54 minutes ago