PM Applauds UAE’s Support For Pakistan’s Economic, Financial Stability

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2023 | 11:43 AM

PM applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability  

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed profound gratitude and said it manifested his deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked President of United Arab Emirates for firm support pertaining to the economic and financial stability of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed on Tuesday, the Prime Minister conveyed profound gratitude and said it manifested his deep affection and care for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. The Prime Minister also conveyed gratitude for the deposits of USD 1 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Recalling his successful visit to UAE in January, the Prime Minister reiterated the common resolve of leadership in both countries to translate the fraternal bonds into mutually rewarding economic ties.

Prime Minister also conveyed gratitude for the invitation for COP28 and appreciated UAE’s role in combating climate change.

He also expressed satisfaction on the discussion about prospective solutions to climate change challenges held during COP28 President-designate visit to Pakistan on 6th July.

Both the leaders discussed further advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE. The two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and UAE have a history of close relationship characterized by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other. The UAE is home to 1.7 million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

