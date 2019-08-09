UrduPoint.com
PM Appoints Chairman BOI As Focal Person On Special Economic Zones

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:13 PM

PM appoints Chairman BOI as focal person on special economic zones

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gilani as focal person to ensure effective collaboration between federal and provincial governments on early operationalization of special economic zones

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on special economic zones and incentives for the related industries, the prime minister said the zones would boost economic activity in the country besides generation of employment opportunities.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on special economic zones and incentives for the related industries, the prime minister said the zones would boost economic activity in the country besides generation of employment opportunities.

The prime minister asked the Chairman BOI to submit report to him on the time-frame of provision of facilities including electricity, gas and water toindustries in special economic zones.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani, Deputy Chairman Planning Jahanzeb Khan and federal and provincial secretaries.

