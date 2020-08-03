PM appoints Dr Faisal Sultan as SAPM on National Health Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the PM Office said on Monday.

Dr Faisal Sultan will hold the status of Federal minister.

The new SAPM has replaced Dr Zafar Mirza who resigned from the post on June 29.