PM Appoints Dr Faisal Sultan As Special Assistant On National Health Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:30 PM

PM appoints Dr Faisal Sultan as special assistant on National Health Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his special assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

According to the Cabinet Division notification, posted on its official website, the prime minister had made the appointment "in terms of Rule 4 (6) of the Rules of business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of schedule V-A of the said Rules" with immediate effect.

Dr Faisal Sultan will hold the status of Federal minister. The newly appointed special assistant to the prime minister had replaced Dr Zafar Mirza whose resignation was accepted by the prime minister on July 29.

