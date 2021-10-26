UrduPoint.com

PM Appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum As New ISI Chief

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will replace the incumbent ISI DG Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who will continue to hold the office till Nov 19, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) Lt General Nadeem Anjum has been notified as a new chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the latest reports say.

Prime Minister’s office has issued the notification after three-week deadline.

General Nadeem Anjum will replace incumbent Lt Gen Faiz Hameed from the next month.

“The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as director general Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary,” read the notification passed.

The incumbent ISI DG Lt General Faiz Hameed will continue to hold the charge as the ISI Chief till Nov 19, 2021.

The PMO has made a number of tweets, saying that Army Chief Gen Qamr Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today.

The PMO has said , “The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff about the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI,”.

It has also said that “a list of officers was received from [the] Ministry of Defence,” following which Prime Minister Imran “interviewed all the nominees”, pointing out that a final round of consultation was conducted between the premier and the COAS today.

It further states, “After this detailed consultative process, name of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI. The designate DG ISI shall assume charge on November 20, 2021,”.

Gen Anjum commanded a brigade in Kurram Agency, led Frontier Corps (North) in Balochistan and remained commandant of Command and Staff College Quetta before becoming corps commander Karachi in December 2020.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum, who was commissioned in service in September 1988, earlier headed Corps V in Karachi.

There had been a deadlock on the matter of appointment for last three weeks and there were a flood of rumors on social media.

