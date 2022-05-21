PM appoints Molana Abdul Wasay to coordinate efforts against wildfires in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday appointed Federal Minister for Housing and Works Molana Abdul Wasay as his special representative to augment and better coordinate firefighting efforts with regard to wildfires in districts of Sheerani and Musakhel of Balochistan province and district Dera Ismail Khan.

According to an official notification, the prime minister directed all the concerned authorities to ensure their full support to the Special Representative of the Prime Minister for the purpose.