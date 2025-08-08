Open Menu

PM Appoints NRKNA Members, Notification Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM

PM appoints NRKNA Members, notification issued

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appointed six Members/Expertise to the National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) for the period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appointed six Members/Expertise to the National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) for the period of three years.

A notification in this regard was also issued here Friday.

Dr. Farooq Adil, Dr.

Azizur Rehman, Zafar Mahmood Malik, Dr. Farkhunda Zia, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi and Dr. Qibla Ayaz are among the appointed members of the Authority. Eminent scholar Khurshid Nadeem is its Chairman.

According to a notification of the Federal Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the appointment has been made on honorary basis.

Recent Stories

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy sp ..

BFA seizes large consignment of fake, unhealthy spices of packets of National co ..

20 seconds ago
 A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime ..

A delegation from Chehla Bandi calls on AJK Prime Minister to discuss sewerage i ..

21 seconds ago
 Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

Cotton situation review meeting scheduled Aug 9

23 seconds ago
 Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for ..

Punjab introduces modern drone rescue service for emergencies

24 seconds ago
 Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

Desilting operation continues in Gujrat

27 seconds ago
 Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Ima ..

Food Authority inspects langar quality at Bari Imam Urs

2 minutes ago
Man arrested for abusing child

Man arrested for abusing child

2 minutes ago
 SAU launches “Marka-e-Haq” tree plantation, aw ..

SAU launches “Marka-e-Haq” tree plantation, awareness rally

2 minutes ago
 President Zardari praises Pak Army for eliminating ..

President Zardari praises Pak Army for eliminating 33 India-backed terrorists in ..

2 minutes ago
 PM appoints NRKNA Members, notification issued

PM appoints NRKNA Members, notification issued

3 minutes ago
 Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 ..

Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Cli ..

Pakistan's dental instruments exports to China Climb 4% in H1 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan