PM Appoints NRKNA Members, Notification Issued
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 08:00 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appointed six Members/Expertise to the National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) for the period of three years
A notification in this regard was also issued here Friday.
Dr. Farooq Adil, Dr.
Azizur Rehman, Zafar Mahmood Malik, Dr. Farkhunda Zia, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi and Dr. Qibla Ayaz are among the appointed members of the Authority. Eminent scholar Khurshid Nadeem is its Chairman.
According to a notification of the Federal Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the appointment has been made on honorary basis.
