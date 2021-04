(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Senator Fida Muhammad as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Whip in Senate.

He has also appointed Senator Ejaz Chaudhry as PTI's Parliamentary Leader in the Upper House of Parliament.

